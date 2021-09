LETHBRIDGE, AB – A house fire in west Lethbridge has resulted in about $200,000 worth of damage.

Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services responded along Sundance Crescent W at about 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday (Sep. 14).

Crews from three stations were able to get inside quickly and put out the blaze on the second floor. Everyone in the home was able to safely escape, as well.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.