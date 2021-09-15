Wednesday, September 15, 2021
News Alert Sign Up!
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
HomeNews
FeaturedNews

Greek Life organizations at University of Lethbridge “de-ratified” by Students Union

By Tina Karst
0
3
Photo courtesy of the ULSU Facebook page.
- Advertisement -

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Growing concerns around a culture of sexual violence and harassment has led the University of Lethbridge Students Union to de-ratify all Greek Life organizations this year.

Officials say the difficult decision comes as the result of an investigation completed by a third-party Human Resources firm.

De-ratification means the three Greek Life organizations on campus no longer have the authorization, support, or protections available from the ULSU for any events they promote during the academic year and that includes “rushing.”

Students with questions or concerns are asked to speak with the ULSU General Assembly or Sexual Violence Prevention Educator.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleLethbridge woman wins $250,000 in EXTRA draw
Tina Karst

A Lethbridge College alumnus, Tina moved back to the community two years after convocation, in September 2007, to become a member of the CJOC News Team. She started as a weekend reporter/anchor and now serves as Associate News Director. When Tina’s not tracking down local news, she’s either busy at home with Jordan and their two kids or creating custom macrame pieces for a growing list of clients.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

Greek Life organizations at University of Lethbridge “de-ratified” by Students Union

Tina Karst -
LETHBRIDGE, AB – Growing concerns around a culture of sexual violence and harassment has led the University of Lethbridge Students Union to de-ratify all...

Lethbridge woman wins $250,000 in EXTRA draw

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Another lottery winner here in southern Alberta, this time in Lethbridge. Ashley Marlow-Bates won $250,000 in the July 30th EXTRA draw on...

No injuries, but significant damage from west Lethbridge house fire

Sam Borsato -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - A house fire in west Lethbridge has resulted in about $200,000 worth of damage. Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services responded along Sundance...

New local Truth & Reconciliation t-shirt designed by Blackfoot artist

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - A local Blackfoot artist has designed a special t-shirt to commemorate National Truth and Reconciliation Day. Chataya Holy Singer focused on putting...

2021 Celebrate Downtown Awards

Kira Rogers -
2021 Celebrate Downtown Awards presented by 98.1 2dayFM & CJOC with the Downtown BRZ & the Heart of Our City Initiative. Go to Celebrate Downtown...
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win