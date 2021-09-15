Greek Life organizations at University of Lethbridge “de-ratified” by Students Union

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Growing concerns around a culture of sexual violence and harassment has led the University of Lethbridge Students Union to de-ratify all Greek Life organizations this year.

Officials say the difficult decision comes as the result of an investigation completed by a third-party Human Resources firm.

De-ratification means the three Greek Life organizations on campus no longer have the authorization, support, or protections available from the ULSU for any events they promote during the academic year and that includes “rushing.”

Students with questions or concerns are asked to speak with the ULSU General Assembly or Sexual Violence Prevention Educator.