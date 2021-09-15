Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Lethbridge man dies in single vehicle rollover Tuesday night

By Tina Karst
RCMP Cruiser. Photo Courtesy of Alberta RCMP.
CARDSTON COUNTY, AB – A fatal collision on Highway 5 Tuesday night has claimed the life of a Lethbridge man.

Raymond-Magrath RCMP say they responded to the scene about a kilometre south of the Highway 52 intersection just after 11pm.

Officers believe a southbound car failed to negotiate a curve in the road and rolled in the west ditch.

The 65 year old driver was declared dead at the scene.

His name will not be released.

Mounties are still investigating the circumstances that may have contributed to the crash.

Tina Karst

A Lethbridge College alumnus, Tina moved back to the community two years after convocation, in September 2007, to become a member of the CJOC News Team. She started as a weekend reporter/anchor and now serves as Associate News Director. When Tina’s not tracking down local news, she’s either busy at home with Jordan and their two kids or creating custom macrame pieces for a growing list of clients.

