Lethbridge man dies in single vehicle rollover Tuesday night

CARDSTON COUNTY, AB – A fatal collision on Highway 5 Tuesday night has claimed the life of a Lethbridge man.

Raymond-Magrath RCMP say they responded to the scene about a kilometre south of the Highway 52 intersection just after 11pm.

Officers believe a southbound car failed to negotiate a curve in the road and rolled in the west ditch.

The 65 year old driver was declared dead at the scene.

His name will not be released.

Mounties are still investigating the circumstances that may have contributed to the crash.