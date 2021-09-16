Thursday, September 16, 2021
Hurricanes to require vaccination proof or negative test for in-person game attendance

By Patrick Siedlecki
Photo credit to Lethbridge Hurricanes
LETHBRIDGE, AB – If you plan on going to watch the Lethbridge Hurricanes play a game at the ENMAX Centre this WHL season, you’ll have to show either vaccination proof or a negative test to get in.

The WHL club made the announcement Thursday, along with the Medicine Hat Tigers and Red Deer Rebels.

All three junior hockey organizations will be implementing the “Restrictions Exemption Program”, otherwise referred to by many as a vaccine passport as of Monday, September 20th.

The Western Hockey League says either electronic or paper immunization records will be accepted.

Information posted to the Hurricanes web page states that for the foreseeable future, all spectators at the ENMAX Centre aged 12 and over will be required to show proof of one of the following for entry:

  • Full COVID-19 vaccination
  • Negative COVID-19 PCR or rapid test, from a paid private testing provider, taken within 48 hours of the event’s start time

Masks for all spectators will still be required, which is a province-wide mandate.

 

