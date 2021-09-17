Friday, September 17, 2021
Ryan Parker seeks 8th term on Lethbridge City Council

By Tina Karst
Ryan Parker announces he's seeking re-election this October. Photo credit MyLethbridgeNow.com (Sam Borsato)
LETHBRIDGE, AB – Long-time Lethbridge City Councillor, Ryan Parker, has announced his intention to run for re-election.

He spoke with media Friday morning at Legacy Park on the north side.

Parker says he still loves doing the job and while he holds the same values as when he first ran as a 23 year old, his ideologies have shifted since having a family.

He says he understands more the importance of parks, daycare, health care and other services a community offers.

Parker’s campaign priorities this time around include reinvesting in parks and trails; allocating the appropriate funding to the police service saying defunding the police is a “zero starter for me”; finding ways to utilize parks differently and offer more options like off-leash dog parks; making transit better for the people who rely on it; and creating new, innovative initiatives to help businesses reinvest through tax breaks, similar to what’s been done downtown.

Municipal Election Day is Oct.18, 2021.

Tina Karst

A Lethbridge College alumnus, Tina moved back to the community two years after convocation, in September 2007, to become a member of the CJOC News Team. She started as a weekend reporter/anchor and now serves as Associate News Director. When Tina’s not tracking down local news, she’s either busy at home with Jordan and their two kids or creating custom macrame pieces for a growing list of clients.

