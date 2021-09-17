Ryan Parker seeks 8th term on Lethbridge City Council

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Long-time Lethbridge City Councillor, Ryan Parker, has announced his intention to run for re-election.

He spoke with media Friday morning at Legacy Park on the north side.

Parker says he still loves doing the job and while he holds the same values as when he first ran as a 23 year old, his ideologies have shifted since having a family.

He says he understands more the importance of parks, daycare, health care and other services a community offers.

Parker’s campaign priorities this time around include reinvesting in parks and trails; allocating the appropriate funding to the police service saying defunding the police is a “zero starter for me”; finding ways to utilize parks differently and offer more options like off-leash dog parks; making transit better for the people who rely on it; and creating new, innovative initiatives to help businesses reinvest through tax breaks, similar to what’s been done downtown.

Municipal Election Day is Oct.18, 2021.