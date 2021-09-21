Conservatives again sweep federal southern Alberta ridings

LETHBRIDGE, AB – The federal election map across southern Alberta remains Conservative blue.

All four incumbent MPs running for re-election easily won their ridings Monday night.

Rachael Harder was re-elected for a third term in office for Lethbridge, Glen Motz is heading back to Ottawa as the Member of Parliament for Medicine Hat-Cardston-Warner, John Barlow won another term in the Foothills riding, and Martin Shields was re-elected to a third term as the MP for Bow River.

In fact, no local candidates even came close to beating the Conservatives.

The final results won’t be official for a few days as mail-in ballots still have to be counted across the country, including those in southern Alberta. Given the number of votes Harder, Motz, Barlow, and Shields received in this election, the mail-in ballots won’t have any impact on the final counts.

On the national stage, Justin Trudeau’s Liberals are projected to win another minority government. They were elected or leading in over 150 ridings across the country late Monday evening with the Conservatives behind at around 120 seats. The federal New Democrats are poised to be in a better position after this election, improving from their seat counts from 2019.

Again, the final results won’t be known until all the mail in ballots are counted. One party needs 170 seats in order to form a majority government.