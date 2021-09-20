Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Canada U.S. land border to stay closed to non-essential travel until at least late October

By Casey Kenny
US Flag/Pixabay
OTTAWA, ON – You’re still not able to do drive state-side.

U.S. officials have announced their borders with Canada and Mexico will stay closed until at least October 21st.

The borders have been closed since March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is one change being made with adult foreign nationals needing to be fully vaccinated against the virus in order to travel to the United States by early November.

Just how the new policy will impact travel at the Canada-U.S. land border isn’t clear.

Casey Kenny
