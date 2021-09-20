Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Civic Vote: Six people vying for Lethbridge Mayor; 32 on list for City Councillor

By Patrick Siedlecki
File Photo of Lethbridge City Council meeting. Photo credit MyLethbridgeNow.com (Pat Siedlecki)
LETHBRIDGE, AB – There will be a lot of names on the ballot when Lethbridge residents go to the polls to choose a new mayor and city council next month.

The nomination period closed at noon Monday, Sept. 20 with 6 people vying for the mayor’s chair and 32 names on the list for City Council.

Among those are incumbent Councillors, Ryan Parker, Belinda Crowson, Mark Campbell, and Jeff Carlson all looking for another four year term.

Rob Miyashiro, Chris Spearman, Jeffery Coffman, and Joe Mauro are not running for re-election.

One former mayor, however wants to get back into civic politics. Rajko Dodic has decided to run for a City Councillor position.

You can also see the full list here as well as contact information for the candidates.

Candidates have until noon Tuesday, September 21 to withdraw before the list becomes official.

Civic election day is October 18th.

Unofficial List, in alphabetical order, as of 12:00 pm September 20th

MAYOR:

  • Sheldon Day Chief
  • Blaine Hyggen
  • Gary Klassen
  • Bridget Mearns
  • Kolton Menzak
  • Stephen Mogdan

CITY COUNCILLOR:

  • Kelti Baird
  • Marissa Black
  • Mark Campbell
  • Jeff Carlson
  • Ben Christensen
  • Belinda Crowson
  • Rajko Dodic
  • Rufa Doria
  • Jerry Firth
  • Bill Ginther
  • Zachary Hampton
  • Dale Leier
  • Ryan Lepko
  • Darcy Logan
  • Shelby Macleod
  • Bernard Mbonihankuye
  • John Middleton-Hope
  • Nick Paladino
  • Ryan Parker
  • Harold Pereverseff
  • Michael Petrakis
  • Jennifer Prosser
  • Chris Rowley
  • Wally Schenk
  • Jenn Schmidt-Remple
  • Suketu Shah
  • Boyd Thomas
  • Tim Vanderbeek
  • Robin Walker
  • Bradley Whalen
  • Davey Wiggers
  • Ryan Wolfe
Patrick Siedlecki

Pat has been a mainstay in the CJOC News department from the time the station launched in 2007. He’s been in the position of News Director since then and has been anchoring daily news casts as well as reporting and working behind the scenes.

Community is important to him and keeping CJOC listeners and readers informed about what’s happening across southern Alberta and beyond.

Pat has been in radio broadcasting for the past 24 years, starting in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island in 1997 and then moving up island to Nanaimo for another few years before heading to Lethbridge in 2007.

Pat grew up in the small Saskatchewan farming town of Foam Lake. After high school, he went to Western Academy Broadcasting College (WABC) in Saskatoon prior to moving to the island.

Pat also spent several years broadcasting hockey in the BCHL as well as seven years as the radio voice of the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the WHL.

Pat has been working at Cornerstone Funeral Home in Lethbridge as a Certified Life Celebrant and Funeral Assistant since 2016.

News and sports have always been Pat’s passion from the time he was a teenager and he’s always been grateful to have had the opportunity to make that part of what’s been a fun and long radio career!

