Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Drug use suspected in three deaths at YWCA Lethbridge facilities

By Tina Karst
Logo courtesy of YWCA Lethbridge and District.
LETHBRIDGE, AB – The deaths of three women in two weeks at YWCA Lethbridge facilities are under investigation.

Acting CEO Tracy James says, in a written statement to MyLethbridgeNow, the deaths are non-criminal but drug use is suspected.

She says YWCA Lethbridge has a zero tolerance policy for drug use on its properties and in its facilities, but women and youth who are in immediate need, are not turned away.

As the deaths are under investigation, no further details on the circumstances are being released.

James says the organization is launching an internal review of its policies and processes but that services will not be disrupted.

She adds the ongoing public health crisis in Lethbridge is an urgent and prevalent issue, one that “has been growing over the past number of years and has been exacerbated during the pandemic.”

All YWCA Lethbridge staff are being provided with mental health support and counselling after what James calls “an unprecedented and tragic week.”

