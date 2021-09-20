Alberta now with over 20,000 active COVID cases

LETHBRIDGE, AB – The COVID-19 situation in Alberta isn’t getting any better.
The province recorded 4,633 cases this past weekend (Friday-Sunday). That pushed the active case count to well over 20,000. It’s a number we haven’t seen in Alberta since the spring.
The positivity rate, the percentage of the tests coming back positive, is over 10%.
Here in AHS South Zone, there were 520 new COVID cases over the weekend, 92 in Lethbridge and 200 just in Medicine Hat alone.
As for hospitalizations, there are 954 patients with COVID-19, 216 of them in ICU.