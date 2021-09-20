Man arrested, no injuries after shot fired in south Lethbridge

LETHBRIDGE, AB – A 27 year old man has been arrested after someone fired a shot from rifle here in the city.

A Lethbridge Police officer on patrol Monday around 3:15 pm heard what he believed to be a gunshot near the area of 7th Avenue South.

Witnesses were quickly tracked down and it was confirmed one person had indeed shot off a round from a gun.

LPS cordoned off the area to make sure people were safe. Police soon after arrested one person without incident and seized a firearm.

No one was injured. LPS continue to investigate.