Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Alberta now experiencing most hospitalizations due to COVID during pandemic

By Patrick Siedlecki
Photo credit to Pixabay
EDMONTON, AB – Alberta’s COVID-19 crisis is getting worse and now the provincial government is asking the feds for help.

As of Tuesday’s update, there are 996 people in Alberta hospitals with COVID, the most at any point since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. Intensive Care patients suffering from the virus is now at 222.

The province also reported 29 additional COVID deaths since Monday.

Earlier in the day, Alberta Transportation Minister Ric McIver fired off a letter to Bill Blair, Canada’s Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness.

He states the UCP government has identified two areas in which Alberta could use Ottawa’s assistance.

One is a provision for aero-medical evacuation capability (medi-vac) and the other is augmentation of critical health care staff. McIver says federal help in these two areas would likely create significant relief to our provincial health care system.

New Health Minister Talks COVID

Alberta’s new man in charge of the health portfolio made it clear Tuesday he is focusing on three key areas as the province shifts to managing the COVID-19 pandemic.

“First, increasing our baseline hospital capacity permanently. Second, educating vaccine-hesitant Albertans to get immunized, and third, preparing our health system to more adequately respond to potential future waves of COVID-19,” says Jason Copping.

Vaccine Uptake Increasing

COVID-19 vaccine uptake here in Alberta jumped considerably once the provincial government announced a vaccine passport.

Premier Jason Kenney says the Restrictions Exemption Program, as it’s officially known as, has resulted in many more Albertans rolling up their sleeves.

He notes since the program was announced over 78,000 first dose appointments were booked.

COVID Cases Rising Locally

More people have tested positive for COVID across AHS South Zone. On Tuesday, the zone confirmed 232 news cases. A total of 67 of those in Lethbridge and another 76 in Medicine Hat.

Patrick Siedlecki

Pat has been a mainstay in the CJOC News department from the time the station launched in 2007. He’s been in the position of News Director since then and has been anchoring daily news casts as well as reporting and working behind the scenes.

Community is important to him and keeping CJOC listeners and readers informed about what’s happening across southern Alberta and beyond.

Pat has been in radio broadcasting for the past 24 years, starting in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island in 1997 and then moving up island to Nanaimo for another few years before heading to Lethbridge in 2007.

Pat grew up in the small Saskatchewan farming town of Foam Lake. After high school, he went to Western Academy Broadcasting College (WABC) in Saskatoon prior to moving to the island.

Pat also spent several years broadcasting hockey in the BCHL as well as seven years as the radio voice of the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the WHL.

Pat has been working at Cornerstone Funeral Home in Lethbridge as a Certified Life Celebrant and Funeral Assistant since 2016.

News and sports have always been Pat’s passion from the time he was a teenager and he’s always been grateful to have had the opportunity to make that part of what’s been a fun and long radio career!

