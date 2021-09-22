Wednesday, September 22, 2021
News Alert Sign Up!
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
HomeNews
FeaturedNews

Special screening of new Ghostbusters movie in November in Fort Macleod

By Sam Borsato
0
37
Photo's taken in Fort Macleod during the shooting of the Ghostbuster's film. Credit to Carmen A. Toth.
- Advertisement -

FORT MACLEOD, AB – There’s going to be “something strange” in Fort Macleod’s neighbourhood in November.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife was primarily filmed in southern Alberta of course, that includes Fort Macleod, so Sony has chosen to host a special screening of the movie on Nov. 13th at the Empress Theatre.

It’ll take place six days before the flick is released worldwide.

Main street in Fort Macleod will be blocked off for the event, featuring all kinds of costume contests, Ghostbusters memorabilia, and maybe even some people from the film industry in attendance.

- Advertisement -   Article continues below ad

You can buy tickets online for $100 each at Fort Macleod Empress starting Oct. 4th.

Proceeds from those sales will be going toward some much-needed renovations at the Empress Theatre, as well.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCOVID-19 exemptions for youth activities being clarified by City of Lethbridge
Next articleCalgary men accused in multi-million dollar fraud at Lake Koocanusa resort
Sam Borsato

I started my radio career in 2015, shortly after graduating from Lethbridge College. I have a very strong passion for local news.

Proudly born in 1994, I grew up most of my life in Sylvan Lake, AB and I’ve lived in the Lethbridge since 2012. I’m a below average golfer on a good day, I take as many hiking trips to Waterton as possible in the summer and I love my two cats, Outlaw and Jynx, and my dog, Maverick, more than most people I know.

I look forward to providing accurate, timely news coverage in southern Alberta for plenty of years to come!

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

Calgary men accused in multi-million dollar fraud at Lake Koocanusa resort

Patrick Siedlecki -
CALGARY, AB - Two men from Calgary are facing charges, accused in a multi-million dollar fraud case involving vacation properties in southeast B.C. Calgary Police...

Special screening of new Ghostbusters movie in November in Fort Macleod

Sam Borsato -
FORT MACLEOD, AB - There's going to be "something strange" in Fort Macleod's neighbourhood in November. Ghostbusters: Afterlife was primarily filmed in southern Alberta of...

Ashton – Local Lethbridge talent heading to Miss World Canada Championship

April Hanson -
An exciting time for Lethbridge local Ashton, who's on a path to the Miss World Canada Competition in Toronto!

COVID-19 exemptions for youth activities being clarified by City of Lethbridge

Sam Borsato -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - The City of Lethbridge is making sure the rules are crystal clear when it comes to COVID-19 exemptions for youth sports. Effective...

Three Lethbridge schools reporting 10-percent or more illness-related student absences

Sam Borsato -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - At least three public schools in Lethbridge are reporting absenteeism of 10-percent or more due to respiratory illness. Those include Mike Mountain...
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win