Special screening of new Ghostbusters movie in November in Fort Macleod

FORT MACLEOD, AB – There’s going to be “something strange” in Fort Macleod’s neighbourhood in November.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife was primarily filmed in southern Alberta of course, that includes Fort Macleod, so Sony has chosen to host a special screening of the movie on Nov. 13th at the Empress Theatre.

It’ll take place six days before the flick is released worldwide.

Main street in Fort Macleod will be blocked off for the event, featuring all kinds of costume contests, Ghostbusters memorabilia, and maybe even some people from the film industry in attendance.

You can buy tickets online for $100 each at Fort Macleod Empress starting Oct. 4th.

Proceeds from those sales will be going toward some much-needed renovations at the Empress Theatre, as well.