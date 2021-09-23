Warrants issued for arrest of second man accused in shot fired incident

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Another person is being sought by police in connection to that shot fired incident from earlier this week.

On Monday, a police officer heard what he thought was a rifle fired off near 7th Avenue South, close to a school. Arrest made and charges laid in shot fired investigation

It was later determined a man had fired a round from a gun toward a vehicle that was leaving the area. Police arrested 27 year old Rauiri McGinnity without incident.

Lethbridge Police now say they’re looking for another man, 37 year old Nicholas Scout who is facing charges of assault with a weapon and pointing a firearm.

Warrants have been issued for Scout’s arrest.

LPS say the two men involved in this incident are known to each other.