Harpoon gun, loaded shotgun, & drugs seized; Lethbridge man facing charges

LETHBRIDGE, AB – A Lethbridge man is facing charges after police seized a number of weapons and drugs this week.
The LPS Crime Suppression Team arrested a suspect on Wednesday, Sept. 22 for outstanding warrants after a traffic stop and found cocaine, cash, and shotgun shells.
That lead officers to search a home on St. James Boulevard North.
There, police seized a loaded shotgun, a C02 harpoon gun, numerous air pistols, and a switchblade as well as more drugs including fentanyl and meth.
34 year old Kody Martens is accused of drug possession and trafficking as well as numerous firearms offences.
Lethbridge Police say more charges are pending.