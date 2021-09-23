Friday, September 24, 2021
Lethbridge massage therapist gets 90 day sentence for sexual assault

By Sam Borsato
Lethbridge Provincial Court. Photo Credit to MyLethbridgeNow.com (Tina Karst)
LETHBRIDGE, AB – A former massage therapist, convicted of sexually assaulting a 34-year old woman, will begin his jail sentence this weekend.

Following a two-week trial in Lethbridge Court of Queen’s Bench last year, Cyprien Mudenge, 55, was found guilty of inappropriately touching the woman during a massage treatment in 2018.

He was sentenced last week to 90 days in jail, which will only be served only on weekends, from Friday night to Sunday night, until the term is complete.

After that, Mudenge will be subject to one year of probation, and he will not be allowed to own any firearms for the rest of his life.

