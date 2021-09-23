Friday, September 24, 2021
News Alert Sign Up!
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
HomeNews
FeaturedNews

New tax relief program revitalizing downtown Lethbridge

By Patrick Siedlecki
0
290
Urban Revitalization Manager, Andrew Malcolm speaks at the grand opening of Six08 Health on Thursday in downtown Lethbridge. Photo credit to MyLethbridgeNow.com (Pat Siedlecki)
- Advertisement -

LETHBRIDGE, AB – An official grand opening was held in downtown Lethbridge Thursday for the first business which used the city’s Targeted Redevelopment Incentive Program (TRIP).

Six08 Health, formerly known as East Meets West, was a $4.8 million redevelopment along 5th Avenue South.

Lethbridge’s Urban Revitalization Manager, Andrew Malcolm says this tax relief program for businesses wanting to redevelop older buildings downtown is becoming quite popular.

“We actually have two other projects already approved by Council, they just haven’t come to completion yet,” says Malcolm. “One is in the post office and the other in the sub-specialty medicine clinic on 3rd Avenue South. Two more are coming down the pipeline and we have four to five applications in right now with the intent to proceed to Council once the new Council is in place.”

- Advertisement -   Article continues below ad

The City of Lethbridge eventually benefits from this program in that, once the short-term cancellation period is over, a far greater amount of taxes are received due to the increased value of the property. For the Six08 Health project, the City will receive an estimated $88,000 more in annual taxes than what was being received prior to construction.

TRIP is available for projects with a minimum construction value of $500,000.

(with files from City of Lethbridge)

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNew Lethbridge cityLINK bus system has already improved on-time performance
Patrick Siedlecki

Pat has been a mainstay in the CJOC News department from the time the station launched in 2007. He’s been in the position of News Director since then and has been anchoring daily news casts as well as reporting and working behind the scenes.

Community is important to him and keeping CJOC listeners and readers informed about what’s happening across southern Alberta and beyond.

Pat has been in radio broadcasting for the past 24 years, starting in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island in 1997 and then moving up island to Nanaimo for another few years before heading to Lethbridge in 2007.

Pat grew up in the small Saskatchewan farming town of Foam Lake. After high school, he went to Western Academy Broadcasting College (WABC) in Saskatoon prior to moving to the island.

Pat also spent several years broadcasting hockey in the BCHL as well as seven years as the radio voice of the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the WHL.

Pat has been working at Cornerstone Funeral Home in Lethbridge as a Certified Life Celebrant and Funeral Assistant since 2016.

News and sports have always been Pat’s passion from the time he was a teenager and he’s always been grateful to have had the opportunity to make that part of what’s been a fun and long radio career!

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

New tax relief program revitalizing downtown Lethbridge

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - An official grand opening was held in downtown Lethbridge Thursday for the first business which used the city's Targeted Redevelopment Incentive...

New Lethbridge cityLINK bus system has already improved on-time performance

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - If you ride a bus in Lethbridge, transit has been making a few adjustments since launching the new cityLINK system a...

Concerns raised about prescribing & dispensing of Ivermectin in Alberta

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - It appears a small number of doctors and pharmacists across Alberta are prescribing and dispensing Ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19. The...

Lethbridge massage therapist gets 90 day sentence for sexual assault

Sam Borsato -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - A former massage therapist, convicted of sexually assaulting a 34-year old woman, will begin his jail sentence this weekend. Following a two-week...

Harpoon gun, loaded shotgun, & drugs seized; Lethbridge man facing charges

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - A Lethbridge man is facing charges after police seized a number of weapons and drugs this week. The LPS Crime Suppression Team...
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win