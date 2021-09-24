Friday, September 24, 2021
Alberta COVID-19 situation worsens as hospitals fill up

By Patrick Siedlecki
Photo credit to Pexels
LETHBRIDGE, AB – We found out Thursday just how dire the current COVID-19 situation is right now here in Alberta.

The number of people in hospital continues to grow at a very concerning rate.

Alberta Health Services President, Dr. Verna Yiu says the situation is not good at all, stressing our hospitals, in particular the province’s ICU’s are experiencing unprecedented patient demand.

“There are 310 Albertans in ICU, of which 226 have COVID-19 (as of Thursday). We have never ever had that number of total patients in ICU before. Never in prior waves and never in this history of this province,” said a very sombre Dr. Yiu.

She said this province has been setting new record highs with COVID patients in hospital almost on a daily basis as of late.

Meanwhile, the federal government has responded to Alberta’s request for help. Public Safety Minister Bill Blair tweeting that assistance could include deploying military medical resources as well as sending in the Canadian Red Cross.

Alberta COVID-19 numbers rising steadily

The number of people in hospital with COVID jumped to 1,058 as of Thursday and 226 people now in intensive care as mentioned previously.

Chief Medical Health Officer, Dr. Deena Hinshaw is providing some stark statistics when it comes to COVID hospitalizations.

She said Albertans who have not been fully-vaccinated are about 15 times more likely than those with two doses to end up in the hospital from COVID-19. They are about 40 times more likely to be admitted to the ICU. Hinshaw also says about 77% of Albertans in hospital with the virus right now and 92% in ICU are not fully-vaccinated.

Hinshaw also made it clear Thursday that rumours circulating that vaccines don’t work on the Delta variant are “categorically” untrue. She notes in this province COVID-19 vaccines have proven to be 85% effective against infection with Delta after two doses.

Hinshaw is asking anyone who doesn’t have the vaccine to please go get your shots.

