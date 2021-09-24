Witness information needed to help with crash investigation

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Anyone who may have witnessed a crash earlier this week between a motorcycle and an SUV at the intersection of Highway 3 and 43 Street South is asked to contact Lethbridge Police.

The crash happened shortly after 6:00 p.m. on Monday (Sep. 20), when the SUV hit the motorcycle.

The 27-year old motorcycle driver suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and had to be airlifted to a Calgary hospital. The 78-year old woman driving the SUV wasn’t hurt.

Police say neither drugs nor alcohol were factors.

Any witnesses with information that could assist the ongoing investigation are asked to call LPS right away.