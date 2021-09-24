Friday, September 24, 2021
News Alert Sign Up!
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
HomeNews
FeaturedNews

Witness information needed to help with crash investigation

By Sam Borsato
0
558
Photo credit to MyLethbridgeNow.com - Sam Borsato
- Advertisement -

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Anyone who may have witnessed a crash earlier this week between a motorcycle and an SUV at the intersection of Highway 3 and 43 Street South is asked to contact Lethbridge Police.

The crash happened shortly after 6:00 p.m. on Monday (Sep. 20), when the SUV hit the motorcycle.

The 27-year old motorcycle driver suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and had to be airlifted to a Calgary hospital. The 78-year old woman driving the SUV wasn’t hurt.

Police say neither drugs nor alcohol were factors.

Any witnesses with information that could assist the ongoing investigation are asked to call LPS right away.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCanada still working on AstraZeneca’s recognition in US and other countries
Next articleTwo Lethbridge men arrested & charged, accused in local vehicle thefts
Sam Borsato

I started my radio career in 2015, shortly after graduating from Lethbridge College. I have a very strong passion for local news.

Proudly born in 1994, I grew up most of my life in Sylvan Lake, AB and I’ve lived in the Lethbridge since 2012. I’m a below average golfer on a good day, I take as many hiking trips to Waterton as possible in the summer and I love my two cats, Outlaw and Jynx, and my dog, Maverick, more than most people I know.

I look forward to providing accurate, timely news coverage in southern Alberta for plenty of years to come!

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

Fraudulent callers claiming to be RCMP officers in Taber

Patrick Siedlecki -
TABER, AB - It appears some fraudsters are making calls in the Taber area claiming to be RCMP officers. Police are warning the public about...

Two Lethbridge men arrested & charged, accused in local vehicle thefts

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Two men are facing charges after Lethbridge Police recovered a number of stolen vehicles this week. On Tuesday, Sept. 21 officers found...

Witness information needed to help with crash investigation

Sam Borsato -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Anyone who may have witnessed a crash earlier this week between a motorcycle and an SUV at the intersection of Highway...

Canada still working on AstraZeneca’s recognition in US and other countries

Mohamed Fahim -
OTTAWA, ON - There’s still no word on when or even if American officials will start recognizing AstraZeneca’s vaccine or mixing doses for entry...

Alberta COVID-19 situation worsens as hospitals fill up

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - We found out Thursday just how dire the current COVID-19 situation is right now here in Alberta. The number of people in...
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win