Fraudulent callers claiming to be RCMP officers in Taber

TABER, AB – It appears some fraudsters are making calls in the Taber area claiming to be RCMP officers.
Police are warning the public about the phone scam.
Mounties say they were notified the Taber RCMP detachment phone number was “spoofed” and used by callers to try and coerce people into providing personal information like social insurance numbers.
These callers are also apparently telling people they’ll be arrested unless they transfer large amounts of money.
RCMP say if you receive calls like this, just to hang up and ignore them.
You should also know that police services across the country do not contact people via email or phone as a means of collecting fines or money.
RCMP have released these points for you to remember:
- No legitimate government agency or business will demand payment in gift cards or prepaid credit cards. These methods are used by criminals in order to hide their activities from police
- If you receive a call from someone claiming you owe money, get as much information from them as possible and tell them you will call them back
- Find the government agencies’ phone number through a trusted source (phonebook, or official website) and call the department back. Don’t trust the phone number or email from the caller until you have verified that they are who they say they are
- Do not share any personal information with the caller, such as your name, social insurance number, address, etc. The best protection from scammers is to learn how to resist being pushed into a decision regardless of how persuasive or aggressive the scammer may be