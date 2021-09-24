Friday, September 24, 2021
News Alert Sign Up!
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
HomeNews
FeaturedNews

Fraudulent callers claiming to be RCMP officers in Taber

By Patrick Siedlecki
0
328
Photo credit to RCMP
- Advertisement -

TABER, AB – It appears some fraudsters are making calls in the Taber area claiming to be RCMP officers.

Police are warning the public about the phone scam.

Mounties say they were notified the Taber RCMP detachment phone number was “spoofed” and used by callers to try and coerce people into providing personal information like social insurance numbers.

These callers are also apparently telling people they’ll be arrested unless they transfer large amounts of money.

- Advertisement -   Article continues below ad

RCMP say if you receive calls like this, just to hang up and ignore them.

You should also know that police services across the country do not contact people via email or phone as a means of collecting fines or money.

RCMP have released these points for you to remember:

  • No legitimate government agency or business will demand payment in gift cards or prepaid credit cards. These methods are used by criminals in order to hide their activities from police
  • If you receive a call from someone claiming you owe money, get as much information from them as possible and tell them you will call them back
  • Find the government agencies’ phone number through a trusted source (phonebook, or official website) and call the department back. Don’t trust the phone number or email from the caller until you have verified that they are who they say they are
  • Do not share any personal information with the caller, such as your name, social insurance number, address, etc. The best protection from scammers is to learn how to resist being pushed into a decision regardless of how persuasive or aggressive the scammer may be
- Advertisement -
Previous articleTwo Lethbridge men arrested & charged, accused in local vehicle thefts
Patrick Siedlecki

Pat has been a mainstay in the CJOC News department from the time the station launched in 2007. He’s been in the position of News Director since then and has been anchoring daily news casts as well as reporting and working behind the scenes.

Community is important to him and keeping CJOC listeners and readers informed about what’s happening across southern Alberta and beyond.

Pat has been in radio broadcasting for the past 24 years, starting in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island in 1997 and then moving up island to Nanaimo for another few years before heading to Lethbridge in 2007.

Pat grew up in the small Saskatchewan farming town of Foam Lake. After high school, he went to Western Academy Broadcasting College (WABC) in Saskatoon prior to moving to the island.

Pat also spent several years broadcasting hockey in the BCHL as well as seven years as the radio voice of the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the WHL.

Pat has been working at Cornerstone Funeral Home in Lethbridge as a Certified Life Celebrant and Funeral Assistant since 2016.

News and sports have always been Pat’s passion from the time he was a teenager and he’s always been grateful to have had the opportunity to make that part of what’s been a fun and long radio career!

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

Fraudulent callers claiming to be RCMP officers in Taber

Patrick Siedlecki -
TABER, AB - It appears some fraudsters are making calls in the Taber area claiming to be RCMP officers. Police are warning the public about...

Two Lethbridge men arrested & charged, accused in local vehicle thefts

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Two men are facing charges after Lethbridge Police recovered a number of stolen vehicles this week. On Tuesday, Sept. 21 officers found...

Witness information needed to help with crash investigation

Sam Borsato -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Anyone who may have witnessed a crash earlier this week between a motorcycle and an SUV at the intersection of Highway...

Canada still working on AstraZeneca’s recognition in US and other countries

Mohamed Fahim -
OTTAWA, ON - There’s still no word on when or even if American officials will start recognizing AstraZeneca’s vaccine or mixing doses for entry...

Alberta COVID-19 situation worsens as hospitals fill up

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - We found out Thursday just how dire the current COVID-19 situation is right now here in Alberta. The number of people in...
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win