Fraudulent callers claiming to be RCMP officers in Taber

TABER, AB – It appears some fraudsters are making calls in the Taber area claiming to be RCMP officers.

Police are warning the public about the phone scam.

Mounties say they were notified the Taber RCMP detachment phone number was “spoofed” and used by callers to try and coerce people into providing personal information like social insurance numbers.

These callers are also apparently telling people they’ll be arrested unless they transfer large amounts of money.

RCMP say if you receive calls like this, just to hang up and ignore them.

You should also know that police services across the country do not contact people via email or phone as a means of collecting fines or money.

RCMP have released these points for you to remember: