Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Contest inspiring Lethbridge artists to teach about reconciliation

By Sam Borsato
Photo credit to Pixabay
LETHBRIDGE, AB – The United Way is calling on all local artists – of any age or ability – to join its fourth annual Expressions of Reconciliation Art and Media contest.

All submissions must somehow incorporate this year’s theme of “Voice and Representation”.

“Seeing or hearing the creativity of others can inspire people to want to learn more about Indigenous culture,” said United Way Executive Director, Janelle Marietta. “Educating ourselves is perhaps one of the most important steps in reconciliation.”

Four winners will be chosen, who will get a cash prize, and their work will also be displayed at CASA.

The submission deadline is Oct. 29.

