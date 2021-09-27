Lethbridge property taxes due at end of day September 30

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Make sure your Lethbridge property taxes are paid in full by Thursday if you want to avoid any penalties.

Given the financial difficulties COVID-19 has caused, earlier this year City Council gave property owners an extra 92 day deferral which comes to an end on Oct. 1st.

A 3% penalty will apply to any outstanding tax balances on that day, which increases to 4% on Nov. 1st, and 5% on Dec. 1st.

You can pay your property taxes through your online banking, mail cheques and money orders to City Hall, put them in the drop box there or visit the cashiers on the main floor, or pay at your bank.

You should note Lethbridge City Hall will be closed Thursday for National Truth & Reconciliation Day, so if you still have to pay your taxes and want to do that in-person, you’ll have to get that done by 4:30 pm Wednesday.