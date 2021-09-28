No municipal election candidates running in Lethbridge County Division Five

LETHBRIDGE COUNTY, AB – There will only be two council seats up for grabs in Lethbridge County next month.

Councillors are elected using a ward system with the municipality split into seven divisions.

The Unofficial List of Candidates was released Monday, Sept. 27 and no one is running in Division Five.

Returning Officer Larry Randle says the nomination deadline was extended from Sept. 20 to 27 and still no one stepped forward.

He says as far as he knows, something like this hasn’t happened before in Lethbridge County.

Municipal Affairs has been notified, as is protocol, and the election will continue as planned with the candidates who have filed nomination papers in other divisions.

That’s only four in total though as incumbents have been acclaimed in Divisions One, Two, Six and Seven.

There are two candidates each running in Divisions Three and Four.

Randle says it’s possible Municipal Affairs could appoint a Councillor for Division Five or call a byelection to try to fill the seat but at this point it’s just “wait and see.”