Wednesday, September 29, 2021
News Alert Sign Up!
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
HomeNews
FeaturedNews

Alberta hospitals to be protected from protests, blockades under Critical Infrastructure Defense Act

By Tina Karst
0
413
Premier Jason Kenney speaking at a recent press conference. Photo credit to Government of Alberta.
- Advertisement -

EDMONTON, AB – Hospitals will soon be protected from anti-vaxx protests and blockades.

Premier Jason Kenney announced Tuesday that hospitals and certain health care facilities will be classified as essential under the Critical Infrastructure Defense Act.

Railways, highways and pipelines are also protected under the Act.

“Recent protests at hospitals have revealed the need to keep health-care workers safe and to make sure Albertans can receive critical care when they need it. All Canadians have the right to peaceful protest, but blocking ambulances and preventing people from getting treatment is definitely not peaceful. Law enforcement is now fully empowered to make sure hospitals and health facilities are safe.” – Jason Kenney, Premier

- Advertisement -   Article continues below ad

Fines for contravening the act range from $10,000 to $25,000 with the possibility of jail time.

The province says the regulation is expected to come into force soon, with the exact date to be known within the coming days.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNo municipal election candidates running in Lethbridge County Division Five
Next articleBlood Tribe Police arrest suspect involved in multiple flight from police incidents
Tina Karst

A Lethbridge College alumnus, Tina moved back to the community two years after convocation, in September 2007, to become a member of the CJOC News Team. She started as a weekend reporter/anchor and now serves as Associate News Director. When Tina’s not tracking down local news, she’s either busy at home with Jordan and their two kids or creating custom macrame pieces for a growing list of clients.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

Doctor shortage in Lethbridge leaves significant portion of city residents without a physician

Tina Karst -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - The doctor shortage in Lethbridge remains top of mind for many with approximately one-third of the population now without a family...

Blood Tribe Police arrest suspect involved in multiple flight from police incidents

Sam Borsato -
BLOOD RESERVE, AB - A man from central Alberta was arrested by Blood Tribe Police this past weekend for attempting to flee from officers. Police...

Alberta hospitals to be protected from protests, blockades under Critical Infrastructure Defense Act

Tina Karst -
EDMONTON, AB - Hospitals will soon be protected from anti-vaxx protests and blockades. Premier Jason Kenney announced Tuesday that hospitals and certain health care facilities...

No municipal election candidates running in Lethbridge County Division Five

Tina Karst -
LETHBRIDGE COUNTY, AB - There will only be two council seats up for grabs in Lethbridge County next month. Councillors are elected using a ward...

Full COVID-19 vaccination required for City of Lethbridge staff by Nov. 15

Sam Borsato -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - The City of Lethbridge is falling in line with a few other major Canadian cities in making COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for...
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win