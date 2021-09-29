Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Blood Tribe Police arrest suspect involved in multiple flight from police incidents

By Sam Borsato
Eric Steven Brown, 31 of Wetaskiwin, AB (Photo credit to Blood Tribe Police Service)
BLOOD RESERVE, AB – A man from central Alberta was arrested by Blood Tribe Police this past weekend for attempting to flee from officers.

Police conducted a traffic stop Sunday morning (Sep. 26) after the suspect was seen driving a minivan that was involved in two other flight from police incidents earlier in the weekend.

The man tried to run again, but the vehicle got stuck and he was quickly arrested.

Eric Steven Brown, 31 of Wetaskiwin, AB, has been charged with assaulting a police officer, flight from police and driving while prohibited. He was also arrested on outstanding warrants from the Lethbridge Police Service for similar offences.

Brown is currently in custody waiting for his bail hearing on Monday, Oct. 4.

Sam Borsato

I started my radio career in 2015, shortly after graduating from Lethbridge College. I have a very strong passion for local news.

Proudly born in 1994, I grew up most of my life in Sylvan Lake, AB and I’ve lived in the Lethbridge since 2012. I’m a below average golfer on a good day, I take as many hiking trips to Waterton as possible in the summer and I love my two cats, Outlaw and Jynx, and my dog, Maverick, more than most people I know.

I look forward to providing accurate, timely news coverage in southern Alberta for plenty of years to come!

