Blood Tribe Police arrest suspect involved in multiple flight from police incidents

BLOOD RESERVE, AB – A man from central Alberta was arrested by Blood Tribe Police this past weekend for attempting to flee from officers.

Police conducted a traffic stop Sunday morning (Sep. 26) after the suspect was seen driving a minivan that was involved in two other flight from police incidents earlier in the weekend.

The man tried to run again, but the vehicle got stuck and he was quickly arrested.

Eric Steven Brown, 31 of Wetaskiwin, AB, has been charged with assaulting a police officer, flight from police and driving while prohibited. He was also arrested on outstanding warrants from the Lethbridge Police Service for similar offences.

Brown is currently in custody waiting for his bail hearing on Monday, Oct. 4.