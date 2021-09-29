Thursday, September 30, 2021
Calgary man charged with drug offences after meth seized at south Lethbridge home

By Tina Karst
Photo courtesy of the Lethbridge Police Service.
LETHBRIDGE, AB – A Calgary man has been arrested and charged with drug related offences in Lethbridge.

On Monday, members of the Lethbridge Police Property Crimes Unit spotted activity consistent with drug trafficking.

The following evening, officers stopped a vehicle at the intersection of 9th avenue and 19th street north and arrested one person.

At that time, $955 dollars in cash was seized as proceeds of crime.

Searching a south side home also turned up more than 500 grams of meth worth an estimated street value of $30,000.

26 year old Imanpal Singh Shergill remains in custody while he waits for a bail hearing.

He’s charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance, possession of the proceeds of crime (under $5,000) and breach of a peace bond.

Tina Karst

A Lethbridge College alumnus, Tina moved back to the community two years after convocation, in September 2007, to become a member of the CJOC News Team. She started as a weekend reporter/anchor and now serves as Associate News Director. When Tina’s not tracking down local news, she’s either busy at home with Jordan and their two kids or creating custom macrame pieces for a growing list of clients.

