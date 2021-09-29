Calgary man charged with drug offences after meth seized at south Lethbridge home

LETHBRIDGE, AB – A Calgary man has been arrested and charged with drug related offences in Lethbridge.

On Monday, members of the Lethbridge Police Property Crimes Unit spotted activity consistent with drug trafficking.

The following evening, officers stopped a vehicle at the intersection of 9th avenue and 19th street north and arrested one person.

At that time, $955 dollars in cash was seized as proceeds of crime.

Searching a south side home also turned up more than 500 grams of meth worth an estimated street value of $30,000.

26 year old Imanpal Singh Shergill remains in custody while he waits for a bail hearing.

He’s charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance, possession of the proceeds of crime (under $5,000) and breach of a peace bond.