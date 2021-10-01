Friday, October 1, 2021
Alberta public servants need to be fully-vaccinated against COVID by Nov. 30

By Patrick Siedlecki
Photo: First Nations Health Authority/Twitter
EDMONTON, AB – You can add the Alberta government to the list of employers now mandating COVID-19 vaccinations.

If you work for the Alberta government, you’re going to have to make sure you are fully-vaccinated or have regular proof of a negative test.

Premier Jason Kenney says all provincial public servants have until November 30th to show they have two doses.

“Our top priority throughout this pandemic has been ensuring the health and safety of all Albertans and that includes our public service. We know vaccines are the best way to keep everyone safe so it makes sense for the Alberta Public Service to make this a requirement,” says the Premier.

Kenney says the hope is that school boards across the province will go down this same road for their employees, including teachers.

Discussions are also taking place to have a vaccination and/or negative COVID test policy for the operation of the Alberta legislature, which includes MLAs. The Opposition NDP, meanwhile is demanding Jason Kenney follow the precedent set by other Conservative Premiers in Canada and “immediately eject unvaccinated MLAs from the United Conservative Party caucus.”

The government says provincial employees who don’t provide proof of vaccination will be required to get an accommodation based on the Alberta Human Rights Act or produce a negative rapid test result within 72 hours of every scheduled workday or shift.

Alberta getting out of province help

Alberta is getting help in this fight against COVID-19.

Premier Jason Kenney said Thursday that help is coming in the form of ten ICU-trained staff from the federal government, as well as assistance from the Canadian Red Cross and a medical team from Newfoundland.

Kenney says if Alberta needs to transfer patients out of province, the military can be ready to help out within 48 hours.

Alberta is also getting additional doses of the one-shot Janssen vaccine (Johnson & Johnson) from the federal government at the request of Premier Kenney.

He spoke with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for about 20 minutes Wednesday morning and asked the feds to supply an extra 20,000 doses.

Kenney indicated in the chat that Albertans in areas of low vaccine uptake have said they’re waiting for more of the Janssen vaccine to become available.

Patrick Siedlecki

Pat has been a mainstay in the CJOC News department from the time the station launched in 2007. He’s been in the position of News Director since then and has been anchoring daily news casts as well as reporting and working behind the scenes.

Community is important to him and keeping CJOC listeners and readers informed about what’s happening across southern Alberta and beyond.

Pat has been in radio broadcasting for the past 24 years, starting in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island in 1997 and then moving up island to Nanaimo for another few years before heading to Lethbridge in 2007.

Pat grew up in the small Saskatchewan farming town of Foam Lake. After high school, he went to Western Academy Broadcasting College (WABC) in Saskatoon prior to moving to the island.

Pat also spent several years broadcasting hockey in the BCHL as well as seven years as the radio voice of the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the WHL.

Pat has been working at Cornerstone Funeral Home in Lethbridge as a Certified Life Celebrant and Funeral Assistant since 2016.

News and sports have always been Pat’s passion from the time he was a teenager and he’s always been grateful to have had the opportunity to make that part of what’s been a fun and long radio career!

