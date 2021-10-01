Lethbridge man seriously injured in motorcycle vs truck collision

LETHBRIDGE, AB – A 43 year old Lethbridge man was sent to hospital with serious injuries after his motorbike collided with a truck.

It happened at about 7pm Thursday at the intersection of 13th avenue and 18th street north.

Lethbridge Police tell MyLethbridgeNow the motorcycle was traveling north on 18th street, which is controlled by a stop sign, when it hit a truck that was heading east on 13th avenue.

The driver was taken to hospital locally and then airlifted to Calgary where he has been listed in stable condition.

The 54 year old woman driving the truck wasn’t hurt.

Police are still investigating but say speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.

No further information has been released.