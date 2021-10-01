Friday, October 1, 2021
Lethbridge man seriously injured in motorcycle vs truck collision

By Tina Karst
A motorcycle and truck collided at this intersection Thursday evening. Photo credit MyLethbridgeNow.com (Pat Siedlecki)
LETHBRIDGE, AB – A 43 year old Lethbridge man was sent to hospital with serious injuries after his motorbike collided with a truck.

It happened at about 7pm Thursday at the intersection of 13th avenue and 18th street north.

Lethbridge Police tell MyLethbridgeNow the motorcycle was traveling north on 18th street, which is controlled by a stop sign, when it hit a truck that was heading east on 13th avenue.

The driver was taken to hospital locally and then airlifted to Calgary where he has been listed in stable condition.

The 54 year old woman driving the truck wasn’t hurt.

Police are still investigating but say speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.

No further information has been released.

Tina Karst

A Lethbridge College alumnus, Tina moved back to the community two years after convocation, in September 2007, to become a member of the CJOC News Team. She started as a weekend reporter/anchor and now serves as Associate News Director. When Tina’s not tracking down local news, she’s either busy at home with Jordan and their two kids or creating custom macrame pieces for a growing list of clients.

