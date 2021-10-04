City offering fall leaf collection until mid-November

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Appointments are now open for Lethbridge’s leaf collection program to help out with your fall yard clean up.

You can request up to two collections, between now and Nov. 12. There’s no limit on how many bags you can set out, but they must weigh less than 25-pounds each and leaves must be collected in paper yard waste bags.

When you call 311 to book your collection, staff will give you an expected pickup date. Your bags must be placed where your garbage is usually picked up about 24-hours ahead of time, and at least 1.5-metres away from your garbage and recycling carts.

Last year, 70-tonnes of leaves were diverted away from Lethbridge’s landfill, which was made into nutrient rich compost, instead.