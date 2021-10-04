Monday, October 4, 2021
News Alert Sign Up!
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
HomeNews
FeaturedNews

What would a ward system mean for future Lethbridge civic elections?

By Patrick Siedlecki
0
0
Photo credit to Pixabay
- Advertisement -

LETHBRIDGE, AB – If you’re voting in Lethbridge’s civic election this month, you’ll be asked a question about whether you support a ward system.

“Do you support using a ward system to elect City Councillors starting with the 2025 municipal election?” That’s the exact wording of the question on the municipal ballot.

It’s a different way of electing councillors, in which candidates would run for office in small constituencies, called wards around the city.

University of Lethbridge Political Science Professor, Dr. Lars Hallstrom says a ward system has always been considered to be more democratic and typically drives higher voter turnout too.

- Advertisement -   Article continues below ad

“It generally does help people vote,” says Hallstrom. “Because they know who’s running, what they stand for and they’re (voters) thinking about local issues. Lethbridge, like most municipalities, has a low municipal turnout. I think it’s something that would help drive local voter turnout up.”

During the 2017 Lethbridge election, only 27% of eligible city residents cast a ballot.

Hallstrom says for instance in Lethbridge, there could be 8 wards with roughly 13,000 people in each of those wards. He notes typically there would be a smaller number of candidates running each ward, as opposed to the number of people running at-large around the city in the current system we have.

Candidates do not have to live in a specific ward in order to run there.

- Advertisement -   Article continues below ad

Hallstrom says given Lethbridge’s size at being over 100,000 in population, there could be a couple of different scenarios. Like 8 different wards or perhaps a hybrid model such as a smaller number like 6 wards and then two councillors elected at-large across the community.

In a ward system, the way residents would vote for mayor wouldn’t change.

Hallstrom says a ward system can also increase what is referred to as “pork-barrel politics” where the elected candidates try and get certain resources or projects into their ward or to keep certain types of projects or infrastructure out of their ward.

He notes overall, a ward system is very much viewed as a positive step forward for a community democratically.

- Advertisement -   Article continues below ad

The ward system question on the Lethbridge municipal ballot right now is non-binding, however it would give this new Council coming in a good idea whether residents here want the voting system changed in 2025.

The City of Lethbridge has posted some information about ward systems vs. at-large voting systems. You read that here: Question on the 2021 Municipal Ballot – Ward System

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNew temporary exhibit open through Remembrance Day at Lethbridge Military Museum
Next articleNew funding announced for southern Alberta greenhouse research
Patrick Siedlecki

Pat has been a mainstay in the CJOC News department from the time the station launched in 2007. He’s been in the position of News Director since then and has been anchoring daily news casts as well as reporting and working behind the scenes.

Community is important to him and keeping CJOC listeners and readers informed about what’s happening across southern Alberta and beyond.

Pat has been in radio broadcasting for the past 24 years, starting in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island in 1997 and then moving up island to Nanaimo for another few years before heading to Lethbridge in 2007.

Pat grew up in the small Saskatchewan farming town of Foam Lake. After high school, he went to Western Academy Broadcasting College (WABC) in Saskatoon prior to moving to the island.

Pat also spent several years broadcasting hockey in the BCHL as well as seven years as the radio voice of the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the WHL.

Pat has been working at Cornerstone Funeral Home in Lethbridge as a Certified Life Celebrant and Funeral Assistant since 2016.

News and sports have always been Pat’s passion from the time he was a teenager and he’s always been grateful to have had the opportunity to make that part of what’s been a fun and long radio career!

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

Two motorbikes in Lethbridge clocked at more than 200 km/h

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - People are being asked to slow down after a photo radar operator clocked a pair of motorcycles driving at dangerous speeds. Lethbridge...

New funding announced for southern Alberta greenhouse research

Tina Karst -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - A new greenhouse project, right here in southern Alberta, is getting a substantial funding boost. Results Driven Agriculture, which is a non-profit...

What would a ward system mean for future Lethbridge civic elections?

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - If you're voting in Lethbridge's civic election this month, you'll be asked a question about whether you support a ward system. “Do...

New temporary exhibit open through Remembrance Day at Lethbridge Military Museum

Sam Borsato -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - The latest installment at the Lethbridge Military Museum is paying tribute to post-war Canada. The temporary exhibit titled "A Better World: Post-War...

Outage affecting Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp users around the world

Casey Kenny -
TORONTO, ON - An outage affecting users around the world has hit Facebook and Facebook-owned apps Instagram and WhatsApp. The sites appear to have gone...
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win