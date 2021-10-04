Two motorbikes in Lethbridge clocked at more than 200 km/h

LETHBRIDGE, AB – People are being asked to slow down after a photo radar operator clocked a pair of motorcycles driving at dangerous speeds.

Lethbridge Police say the two motorbikes were going 206 km/h and 209 km/h respectively along the 4300 block and 5800 block of Highway 4 South the other day.

The speed limit on that section of roadway is 80 km/h.

The two motorcyclists automatically received a summons to appear in court in December.

- Advertisement - Article continues below ad

LPS stress the outcome could have easily been much more tragic given the excessive speed the two bikes were travelling.

Police are urging all drivers to obey the rules of the road, especially posted speed limits. The say people operating motorcycles are particularly vulnerable to serious injury in the event of a collision.