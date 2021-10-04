Monday, October 4, 2021
Two motorbikes in Lethbridge clocked at more than 200 km/h

By Patrick Siedlecki
Photo credit to Shutterstock
LETHBRIDGE, AB – People are being asked to slow down after a photo radar operator clocked a pair of motorcycles driving at dangerous speeds.

Lethbridge Police say the two motorbikes were going 206 km/h and 209 km/h respectively along the 4300 block and 5800 block of Highway 4 South the other day.

The speed limit on that section of roadway is 80 km/h.

The two motorcyclists automatically received a summons to appear in court in December.

LPS stress the outcome could have easily been much more tragic given the excessive speed the two bikes were travelling.

Police are urging all drivers to obey the rules of the road, especially posted speed limits. The say people operating motorcycles are particularly vulnerable to serious injury in the event of a collision.

Patrick Siedlecki

Pat has been a mainstay in the CJOC News department from the time the station launched in 2007. He’s been in the position of News Director since then and has been anchoring daily news casts as well as reporting and working behind the scenes.

Community is important to him and keeping CJOC listeners and readers informed about what’s happening across southern Alberta and beyond.

Pat has been in radio broadcasting for the past 24 years, starting in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island in 1997 and then moving up island to Nanaimo for another few years before heading to Lethbridge in 2007.

Pat grew up in the small Saskatchewan farming town of Foam Lake. After high school, he went to Western Academy Broadcasting College (WABC) in Saskatoon prior to moving to the island.

Pat also spent several years broadcasting hockey in the BCHL as well as seven years as the radio voice of the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the WHL.

Pat has been working at Cornerstone Funeral Home in Lethbridge as a Certified Life Celebrant and Funeral Assistant since 2016.

News and sports have always been Pat’s passion from the time he was a teenager and he’s always been grateful to have had the opportunity to make that part of what’s been a fun and long radio career!

