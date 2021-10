- Advertisement -

The 2dayFM HOWLoween Parade brought to you by Bone ‘N Biscuit.

Join us on Saturday, October 30th from 12-1pm at Riverstone Dog Park!

Get your pets all dressed in their their Halloween Best. Every entry gets a treat for showing up. Prizes for best pet halloween costume.

Text us to enter at 403-327-0981.

The 2dayFM HOWLoween Parade proudly presented by Bone ‘N Biscuit & 98.1 2dayFM!