Family of Piikani Nation homicide victim pleading for more information

By Sam Borsato
Reginald (Reggie) Earl Hoof, 39 (Photo credit to Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit)
PIIKANI NATION, AB – Three years after a man was killed on the Piikani Nation, his family and children are still searching for answers.

A friend says they were the last person to see Reginald Earl Hoof, 39, alive in his home the evening of Oct. 11, 2018. The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit believes that someone came over after that and a fight broke out.

Hoof was found dead by his family the next day (Oct. 12).

His family says they want answers so they can start healing from this tragedy, so police are reaching out to the public for more information.

Anyone who knows what happened to Reggie is asked to contact Piikani RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

