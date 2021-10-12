Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Could Lethbridge have a one-stop location for everything COVID-19?

By Patrick Siedlecki
File photo. A COVID vaccination clinic at Exhibition Park back in the spring. Photo credit to MyLethrbidgeNow.com
LETHBRIDGE, AB – A so-called COVID Capacity Action Plan has been presented to the Alberta government by Lethbridge East MLA Nathan Neudorf.

He’s trying to find a way to take pressure off the local hospital here and family doctors, by having everything COVID related in one location.

Neudorf says a COVID Capacity Centre, as he refers to it as, would have everything from COVID-19 vaccinations to basic initial treatments.

“If you as a citizen go to the hospital where would you likely go first? Well, the atrium or emergency and that’s partly the problem, says Neudorf. “We want to divert those people somewhere else so that we limit the amount of spread, we get them the help they need, and it’s very specialized and targeted.”

Neudorf notes a location like Exhibition Park would be ideal for something such as this concept and points out that has already been a vaccination centre. “If we put it all into that one place then it might be just a pooling of resources without having to do multiple different sites. My intent is to move it away from the hospital to alleviate that concern.” Neudorf says he’s working on this with Health Minister Jason Copping.

Neudorf feels setting up something like this would not only ease the pressure off frontline workers in the emergency department at the hospital, but hopefully also ease the burdens on ICU.

Patrick Siedlecki

Pat has been a mainstay in the CJOC News department from the time the station launched in 2007. He’s been in the position of News Director since then and has been anchoring daily news casts as well as reporting and working behind the scenes.

Community is important to him and keeping CJOC listeners and readers informed about what’s happening across southern Alberta and beyond.

Pat has been in radio broadcasting for the past 24 years, starting in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island in 1997 and then moving up island to Nanaimo for another few years before heading to Lethbridge in 2007.

Pat grew up in the small Saskatchewan farming town of Foam Lake. After high school, he went to Western Academy Broadcasting College (WABC) in Saskatoon prior to moving to the island.

Pat also spent several years broadcasting hockey in the BCHL as well as seven years as the radio voice of the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the WHL.

Pat has been working at Cornerstone Funeral Home in Lethbridge as a Certified Life Celebrant and Funeral Assistant since 2016.

News and sports have always been Pat’s passion from the time he was a teenager and he’s always been grateful to have had the opportunity to make that part of what’s been a fun and long radio career!

