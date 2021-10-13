Wednesday, October 20, 2021
COVID deaths reported in Alberta on Tuesday tie record high for pandemic

By Tina Karst
Photo credit to Pixabay
LETHBRIDGE, AB – A record-tying 38 COVID-19 deaths were reported in Alberta on Tuesday.

While the deaths occurred over six days, it’s the highest single-day reporting of them since Jan. 12 when 38 deaths were also confirmed to Alberta Health Services.

Among the deaths reported on Tuesday was one Lethbridge resident – a man in his 90’s.

There have now been 49 COVID deaths in the city since the onset of the pandemic.

There were 28 new cases in Lethbridge on Tuesday and with 35 recoveries factored in, the number of active cases has dropped to 416.

The provincial positivity rate also dropped to 7.6 percent which is a level we’ve not seen in several weeks.

Previous articleComplaint filed with Alberta Ombudsmen over ambulance dispatch in Lethbridge, other communities
Next articleE-Sports athletes now part of Kodiaks program at Lethbridge College
Tina Karst

A Lethbridge College alumnus, Tina moved back to the community two years after convocation, in September 2007, to become a member of the CJOC News Team. She started as a weekend reporter/anchor and now serves as Associate News Director. When Tina’s not tracking down local news, she’s either busy at home with Jordan and their two kids or creating custom macrame pieces for a growing list of clients.

