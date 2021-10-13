COVID deaths reported in Alberta on Tuesday tie record high for pandemic

LETHBRIDGE, AB – A record-tying 38 COVID-19 deaths were reported in Alberta on Tuesday.

While the deaths occurred over six days, it’s the highest single-day reporting of them since Jan. 12 when 38 deaths were also confirmed to Alberta Health Services.

Among the deaths reported on Tuesday was one Lethbridge resident – a man in his 90’s.

There have now been 49 COVID deaths in the city since the onset of the pandemic.

There were 28 new cases in Lethbridge on Tuesday and with 35 recoveries factored in, the number of active cases has dropped to 416.

The provincial positivity rate also dropped to 7.6 percent which is a level we’ve not seen in several weeks.