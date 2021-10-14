Wednesday, October 20, 2021
E-Sports athletes now part of Kodiaks program at Lethbridge College

By Patrick Siedlecki
Esports student-athlete Moataz Hassanen takes part in a practice in preparation for a FIFA 20 competition in 2020. Photo credit to Lethbridge College.
LETHBRIDGE, AB – Lethbridge College is building on its history of adopting the most leading-edge technology, welcoming e-sports athletes into the Kodiaks family.

This semester, serious gamers are encouraged to join the e-sports team and compete in the newly-formed Canadian Collegiate Esports League against 20 other institutions across Canada.

There’ll be a dedicated practice space at the college and Kodiaks e-sports student-athletes will be able to enjoy all the same benefits as other student-athletes, as well.

“Gaming is a passion for so many people, and we’re excited to create a space for gamers to play together, whether they’re just looking for some casual fun or want to compete at a higher level,” says Allyson Cikor, an instructor in the Virtual and Augmented Reality program who will serve as the coach of the Kodiaks e-sports team.

Competitors will compete in a variety of games, such as Rocket League, League of Legends and Super Smash Bros.

Recreational tournaments and intramural leagues, put on by the students’ association, are also open to more casual gamers.

Those interested in learning more can check out the LC eSports Discord.

(With files from Lethbridge College)

 

