Fall Convocation returns to Lethbridge College this weekend

LETHBRIDGE, AB – A number of people will be graduating from Lethbridge College this weekend.

After several years of hosting only a single spring ceremony, the college is returning to the tradition of holding both a fall and spring convocation for its graduates.

On Saturday (Oct. 16) more than 120 people will receive certificates, diplomas and applied degrees at the Val Matteotti gym on campus.

Due to COVID measures only faculty, college leaders, and graduates will be part of the in-person festivities, though family and friends can watch a livestream of the event.

- Advertisement - Article continues below ad

The convocation ceremony also marks a return to campus after several years of ceremonies at the Enmax Centre.

It all gets underway at 10:00 am Saturday.