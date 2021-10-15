Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Fall Convocation returns to Lethbridge College this weekend

By Tina Karst
File photo. Lethbridge College's convocation gowns. Photo courtesy of Lethbridge College.
LETHBRIDGE, AB – A number of people will be graduating from Lethbridge College this weekend.

After several years of hosting only a single spring ceremony, the college is returning to the tradition of holding both a fall and spring convocation for its graduates.

On Saturday (Oct. 16) more than 120 people will receive certificates, diplomas and applied degrees at the Val Matteotti gym on campus.

Due to COVID measures only faculty, college leaders, and graduates will be part of the in-person festivities, though family and friends can watch a livestream of the event.

The convocation ceremony also marks a return to campus after several years of ceremonies at the Enmax Centre.

It all gets underway at 10:00 am Saturday.

Tina Karst

A Lethbridge College alumnus, Tina moved back to the community two years after convocation, in September 2007, to become a member of the CJOC News Team. She started as a weekend reporter/anchor and now serves as Associate News Director. When Tina’s not tracking down local news, she’s either busy at home with Jordan and their two kids or creating custom macrame pieces for a growing list of clients.

