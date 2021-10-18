Wednesday, October 20, 2021
News Alert Sign Up!
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
HomeNews
FeaturedNews

Civic Election Day: Where to vote in the City of Lethbridge

By Patrick Siedlecki
0
0
A voting sign outside Lethbridge City Hall October 1-2. The first two advanced polls for the 2021 election were held there. Photo credit to MyLethbridgeNow.com (Tina Karst)
- Advertisement -

LETHBRIDGE, AB – It is civic election day around Alberta.

Here in Lethbridge, residents have several places where they can cast a ballot today.

There are 14 different polling stations around the city, as well as another drive-thru voting location at Exhibition Park. You can see the full list of locations at the bottom of this article.

You can cast your ballot at any polling station, as there are no dedicated neighbourhood voting locations as in past elections.

- Advertisement -   Article continues below ad

Make sure you also have one piece of ID with you, showing your current address. Polls are open between 10:00 am and 8:00 pm today.

We will have live coverage of this civic election on 94.1 CJOC beginning at 7:30 pm, a half hour before the polls close.

Results will also be updated live on the City of Lethbridge website with the first batch of results expected around 8:30 pm and the full unofficial results will likely be in by 9:30 pm.

Lethbridge Election Day Polling Locations:

North Side

  • Trinity Reformed Church
  • Italian Canadian Centre
  • VIA Church
  • Westminster Community Hall

South Side

  • CASA
  • Downtown Lethbridge Transit Terminal
  • Assumption Church Hall
  • Exhibition Park (Drive-thru)
  • City Light Church
  • Holiday Inn

West Side

  • Maranatha Christian Reformed Church
  • Immanuel Luthern Church
  • ATB Centre
  • University Drive Alliance Church
- Advertisement -
Previous articleCypress County councillor found dead; wife facing charges
Next articleLa Niña returning this winter; cold weather forecast for Canadian prairies
Patrick Siedlecki

Pat has been a mainstay in the CJOC News department from the time the station launched in 2007. He’s been in the position of News Director since then and has been anchoring daily news casts as well as reporting and working behind the scenes.

Community is important to him and keeping CJOC listeners and readers informed about what’s happening across southern Alberta and beyond.

Pat has been in radio broadcasting for the past 24 years, starting in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island in 1997 and then moving up island to Nanaimo for another few years before heading to Lethbridge in 2007.

Pat grew up in the small Saskatchewan farming town of Foam Lake. After high school, he went to Western Academy Broadcasting College (WABC) in Saskatoon prior to moving to the island.

Pat also spent several years broadcasting hockey in the BCHL as well as seven years as the radio voice of the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the WHL.

Pat has been working at Cornerstone Funeral Home in Lethbridge as a Certified Life Celebrant and Funeral Assistant since 2016.

News and sports have always been Pat’s passion from the time he was a teenager and he’s always been grateful to have had the opportunity to make that part of what’s been a fun and long radio career!

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

Permanent daylight saving time “worst” option for Alberta says U of L Professor

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Time change: Is it good or bad? Well, the topic was put to a province-wide referendum Monday night and although we won't...

Medicine Hat elects first female mayor and five female councillors

Tina Karst -
MEDICINE HAT, AB - Medicine Hat has elected its first female mayor after a landslide victory for Linnsie Clark on Monday. The 40 year old...

Lethbridge residents vote “yes” to third bridge & ward system

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Two "yes" votes on a couple of non-binding City of Lethbridge questions on the ballot Monday. Of those who voted, 55% said...

Fatal two vehicle crash near Stavely Monday afternoon

Tina Karst -
STAVELY, AB - A two vehicle crash near Stavely Monday afternoon claimed the life of one person. Claresholm RCMP say it happened just before 3pm...

Blaine Hyggen, Lethbridge’s Mayor-elect after tight race

Tina Karst -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - It was a tight race but Blaine Hyggen is Lethbridge's new Mayor-elect. With 11,973 votes, Hyggen is set to become the 26th...
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win