Civic Election Day: Where to vote in the City of Lethbridge

LETHBRIDGE, AB – It is civic election day around Alberta.
Here in Lethbridge, residents have several places where they can cast a ballot today.
There are 14 different polling stations around the city, as well as another drive-thru voting location at Exhibition Park. You can see the full list of locations at the bottom of this article.
You can cast your ballot at any polling station, as there are no dedicated neighbourhood voting locations as in past elections.
Make sure you also have one piece of ID with you, showing your current address. Polls are open between 10:00 am and 8:00 pm today.
We will have live coverage of this civic election on 94.1 CJOC beginning at 7:30 pm, a half hour before the polls close.
Results will also be updated live on the City of Lethbridge website with the first batch of results expected around 8:30 pm and the full unofficial results will likely be in by 9:30 pm.
Lethbridge Election Day Polling Locations:
North Side
- Trinity Reformed Church
- Italian Canadian Centre
- VIA Church
- Westminster Community Hall
South Side
- CASA
- Downtown Lethbridge Transit Terminal
- Assumption Church Hall
- Exhibition Park (Drive-thru)
- City Light Church
- Holiday Inn
West Side
- Maranatha Christian Reformed Church
- Immanuel Luthern Church
- ATB Centre
- University Drive Alliance Church