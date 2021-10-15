Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Annual flu shot campaign opens in Alberta October 18th

By Tina Karst
Photo credit to Pixabay
LETHBRIDGE, AB – You can roll up your sleeve for a flu shot starting Monday.

Alberta’s annual influenza immunization campaign is getting underway at participating pharmacies and AHS public health clinics.

There were no confirmed cases of the flu in Alberta last year, despite more than twice as many tests completed than during the 2019-20 flu season. Officials say that’s not the case this year as there have already been three confirmed flu cases this season.

Health officials also say if you’re eligible, you can safely get a flu shot and a COVID-19 vaccine at the same appointment. You can easily do that by heading to Book Vaccine Alberta to book free-of-charge flu vaccinations, with appointments.

Albertans were not shy to get the flu shot last year. A record 37% of people in this province were immunized compared to 33% the year before. Health officials are hoping to see that number go even higher this year.

Chief Medical Health Officer, Dr. Deena Hinshaw says influenza remains “a serious and deadly virus” and it’s important we protect as many people as possible.

Tina Karst

