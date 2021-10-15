Former Lethbridge MLA Clint Dunford passes away at the age of 78

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Condolences are pouring in for the family of former Progressive Conservative MLA Clint Dunford.

He died this week at the age of 78.

Dunford served as the Lethbridge West MLA for 15 years, from 1993 to 2008, and held several ministerial portfolios over his four terms.

Lethbridge Mayor Chris Spearman issued a statement Friday saying Dunford was actively involved in the community and in retirement continued to attend local events.

He said Dunford will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by many.

Flags at City Hall have been lowered out of respect.