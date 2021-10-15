Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Former Lethbridge MLA Clint Dunford passes away at the age of 78

By Tina Karst
Former Lethbridge MLA Clint Dunford has passed away at the age of 78. Photo courtesy of the University of Lethbridge.
LETHBRIDGE, AB – Condolences are pouring in for the family of former Progressive Conservative MLA Clint Dunford.

He died this week at the age of 78.

Dunford served as the Lethbridge West MLA for 15 years, from 1993 to 2008, and held several ministerial portfolios over his four terms.

Lethbridge Mayor Chris Spearman issued a statement Friday saying Dunford was actively involved in the community and in retirement continued to attend local events.

He said Dunford will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by many.

Flags at City Hall have been lowered out of respect.

Tina Karst

A Lethbridge College alumnus, Tina moved back to the community two years after convocation, in September 2007, to become a member of the CJOC News Team. She started as a weekend reporter/anchor and now serves as Associate News Director. When Tina’s not tracking down local news, she’s either busy at home with Jordan and their two kids or creating custom macrame pieces for a growing list of clients.

