Friday, October 22, 2021
News Alert Sign Up!
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
HomeNews
FeaturedNews

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination policies to be implemented on the Blood Reserve

By Tina Karst
0
0
Photo courtesy of CJOC News (Pat Siedlecki)
- Advertisement -

STANDOFF, AB – The Blood Tribe is implementing two COVID-19 vaccination policies in an effort to lower the number of active cases in the community.

As of Oct. 19 there were 95 people with COVID and 12 of them were hospitalized.

Residents are already under a 9pm to 6am curfew.

The latest measure, which takes effect Nov. 1, will require anyone over the age of 18 to provide proof of vaccination before entering any facility managed by Blood Tribe Parks and Recreation.

- Advertisement -   Article continues below ad

Those 12 to 17 years old can use a valid negative COVID test result.

Blood Tribe Administration employees also have until Oct. 30 to provide proof of vaccine or a valid reason for not getting the shot.

Blood Tribe Director of Emergency Management Rick Soup says “we hope more people make a stronger effort to receive the vaccines.”

Weekly COVID-19 vaccine clinics continue to be offered to eligible tribe members and while officials say vaccine uptake has been strong, active cases remain high due to the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

A total of 15 Blood Tribe members have died of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNew book details decades of history in Lethbridge through photographs
Next articleIndigenous artists being sought to design new “piece” for Lethbridge Airport
Tina Karst

A Lethbridge College alumnus, Tina moved back to the community two years after convocation, in September 2007, to become a member of the CJOC News Team. She started as a weekend reporter/anchor and now serves as Associate News Director. When Tina’s not tracking down local news, she’s either busy at home with Jordan and their two kids or creating custom macrame pieces for a growing list of clients.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

University of Lethbridge study uses urine analysis to diagnose concussions

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Some local researchers are studying pee. Yes, that's right. The research group, consisting of two people from the University of Lethbridge and...

Indigenous artists being sought to design new “piece” for Lethbridge Airport

Tina Karst -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Local Indigenous artists are being asked to submit an Expression of Interest (EOI) to design a new installation at the Lethbridge...

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination policies to be implemented on the Blood Reserve

Tina Karst -
STANDOFF, AB - The Blood Tribe is implementing two COVID-19 vaccination policies in an effort to lower the number of active cases in the...

New book details decades of history in Lethbridge through photographs

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - You can now read and see the history of Lethbridge in a new book which has just been released . Lethbridge: A...

Provinces and territories to start using ‘standardized’ vaccine certificate

Mohamed Fahim -
OTTAWA, ON - The federal government is rolling out a standardized national proof of COVID-19 vaccination system, mainly for travel purposes. This new certificate is...
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win