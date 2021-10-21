Proof of COVID-19 vaccination policies to be implemented on the Blood Reserve

STANDOFF, AB – The Blood Tribe is implementing two COVID-19 vaccination policies in an effort to lower the number of active cases in the community.

As of Oct. 19 there were 95 people with COVID and 12 of them were hospitalized.

Residents are already under a 9pm to 6am curfew.

The latest measure, which takes effect Nov. 1, will require anyone over the age of 18 to provide proof of vaccination before entering any facility managed by Blood Tribe Parks and Recreation.

- Advertisement - Article continues below ad

Those 12 to 17 years old can use a valid negative COVID test result.

Blood Tribe Administration employees also have until Oct. 30 to provide proof of vaccine or a valid reason for not getting the shot.

Blood Tribe Director of Emergency Management Rick Soup says “we hope more people make a stronger effort to receive the vaccines.”

Weekly COVID-19 vaccine clinics continue to be offered to eligible tribe members and while officials say vaccine uptake has been strong, active cases remain high due to the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

A total of 15 Blood Tribe members have died of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic.