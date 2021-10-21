Friday, October 22, 2021
Indigenous artists being sought to design new “piece” for Lethbridge Airport

By Tina Karst
Photo credit to My Lethbridge Now.com (Tina Karst)
LETHBRIDGE, AB – Local Indigenous artists are being asked to submit an Expression of Interest (EOI) to design a new installation at the Lethbridge Airport.

The piece will serve as a Land Acknowledgement and Territory Welcome for those visiting or returning home to the city.

It’ll be installed along with a series of major renovations aimed at improving the customer experience at YQL.

The art installation also aims to build upon and compliment other “Indigenous placemaking” efforts led by the City of Lethbridge across the community “which seek to provide site specific representations of Siksikaitsitapi | Blackfoot Confederacy Territory and encourage community gathering, shared understanding and reconciliation.”

Artists are asked to submit their EOI by November 17th, after that, five people will be shortlisted and asked to prepare designs.

Tina Karst

A Lethbridge College alumnus, Tina moved back to the community two years after convocation, in September 2007, to become a member of the CJOC News Team. She started as a weekend reporter/anchor and now serves as Associate News Director. When Tina’s not tracking down local news, she’s either busy at home with Jordan and their two kids or creating custom macrame pieces for a growing list of clients.

