Indigenous artists being sought to design new “piece” for Lethbridge Airport

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Local Indigenous artists are being asked to submit an Expression of Interest (EOI) to design a new installation at the Lethbridge Airport.

The piece will serve as a Land Acknowledgement and Territory Welcome for those visiting or returning home to the city.

It’ll be installed along with a series of major renovations aimed at improving the customer experience at YQL.

The art installation also aims to build upon and compliment other “Indigenous placemaking” efforts led by the City of Lethbridge across the community “which seek to provide site specific representations of Siksikaitsitapi | Blackfoot Confederacy Territory and encourage community gathering, shared understanding and reconciliation.”

Artists are asked to submit their EOI by November 17th, after that, five people will be shortlisted and asked to prepare designs.