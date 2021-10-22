Alberta waiting for Health Canada approval of COVID-19 vaccine for younger kids

EDMONTON, AB – Alberta’s top doctor says it’ll be important to have another option for protecting kids against COVID-19 as a vaccine for five to eleven year olds inches closer to approval.

However, Dr. Deena Hinshaw says Pfizer just asked Health Canada for approval this week so we’ll have to wait until it’s given the all-clear.

“It is absolutely critical they (Health Canada) take the time they need to assess that data and follow the steps that they take when assessing new vaccines. We know that this particular formulation is a little different than the one used for adults in terms of having a slightly lower dose,” said Hinshaw on Thursday.

Pfizer has said a third of the normal dose is just as effective in younger children as a full dose for those 12 and older.

Hinshaw notes a vaccine will be very helpful in that five to eleven age group as the Delta variant has been much more transmissible among kids.

The Canadian government announced this week the country will get 2.9 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine once Health Canada gives the green light for it to be given to younger kids.

Pfizer’s preliminary data submitted to Health Canada shows results comparable to those recorded in people between 16 and 25 years old.