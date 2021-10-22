Friday, October 22, 2021
News Alert Sign Up!
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
HomeNews
FeaturedNews

Alberta waiting for Health Canada approval of COVID-19 vaccine for younger kids

By Tina Karst
0
0
Photo credit to Pixabay
- Advertisement -

EDMONTON, AB – Alberta’s top doctor says it’ll be important to have another option for protecting kids against COVID-19 as a vaccine for five to eleven year olds inches closer to approval.

However, Dr. Deena Hinshaw says Pfizer just asked Health Canada for approval this week so we’ll have to wait until it’s given the all-clear.

“It is absolutely critical they (Health Canada) take the time they need to assess that data and follow the steps that they take when assessing new vaccines. We know that this particular formulation is a little different than the one used for adults in terms of having a slightly lower dose,” said Hinshaw on Thursday.

Pfizer has said a third of the normal dose is just as effective in younger children as a full dose for those 12 and older.

- Advertisement -   Article continues below ad

Hinshaw notes a vaccine will be very helpful in that five to eleven age group as the Delta variant has been much more transmissible among kids.

The Canadian government announced this week the country will get 2.9 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine once Health Canada gives the green light for it to be given to younger kids.

Pfizer’s preliminary data submitted to Health Canada shows results comparable to those recorded in people between 16 and 25 years old.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFive arrested during search of north Lethbridge home
Tina Karst

A Lethbridge College alumnus, Tina moved back to the community two years after convocation, in September 2007, to become a member of the CJOC News Team. She started as a weekend reporter/anchor and now serves as Associate News Director. When Tina’s not tracking down local news, she’s either busy at home with Jordan and their two kids or creating custom macrame pieces for a growing list of clients.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

Alberta waiting for Health Canada approval of COVID-19 vaccine for younger kids

Tina Karst -
EDMONTON, AB - Alberta's top doctor says it'll be important to have another option for protecting kids against COVID-19 as a vaccine for five...

Five arrested during search of north Lethbridge home

Tina Karst -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Five people are facing a variety of charges after Lethbridge Police executed a search warrant at a north side home earlier...

University of Lethbridge study uses urine analysis to diagnose concussions

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Some local researchers are studying pee. Yes, that's right. The research group, consisting of two people from the University of Lethbridge and...

Indigenous artists being sought to design new “piece” for Lethbridge Airport

Tina Karst -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Local Indigenous artists are being asked to submit an Expression of Interest (EOI) to design a new installation at the Lethbridge...

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination policies to be implemented on the Blood Reserve

Tina Karst -
STANDOFF, AB - The Blood Tribe is implementing two COVID-19 vaccination policies in an effort to lower the number of active cases in the...
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win