Christmas Night of Lights Parade cancelled in Coaldale for second straight year

COALDALE, AB – COVID-19 has once again forced the cancellation of a popular Christmas event in Coaldale.

The Country Christmas Night of Lights Parade was scheduled for the evening of Nov. 19 but the Town has had to pull the plug for the second straight year.

Officials say 2,000-3,000 people usually gather along the parade route and it’s just not possible to enforce the two-metre distancing required by Alberta Health Services.

Coaldale’s Director of Recreation and Community Services, Russ Tanner says “we’ve exhausted every opportunity to try and find an alternative way to deliver the event for the community. However, under the recommendation of our AHS inspector and through discussion with Town Council we have decided not to host the parade once again this year. While this is unfortunately the case for many other communities navigating COVID-19 restrictions at this time, Coaldale will be able to offer a number of other festive activities for the community to enjoy this winter in lieu of the parade.”

On that note, Coaldale’s Winter Walk-in-the-Park event will return for its 3rd year at the Kin Picnic Shelter Park.

Opening night is Nov. 20 and it’ll run until Dec. 29 excluding Christmas Day.