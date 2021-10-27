Wednesday, October 27, 2021
News Alert Sign Up!
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
HomeNews
FeaturedNews

Christmas Night of Lights Parade cancelled in Coaldale for second straight year

By Tina Karst
0
0
(Photo credit to MyLethbridgeNow.com - Sam Borsato)
- Advertisement -

COALDALE, AB – COVID-19 has once again forced the cancellation of a popular Christmas event in Coaldale.

The Country Christmas Night of Lights Parade was scheduled for the evening of Nov. 19 but the Town has had to pull the plug for the second straight year.

Officials say 2,000-3,000 people usually gather along the parade route and it’s just not possible to enforce the two-metre distancing required by Alberta Health Services.

Coaldale’s Director of Recreation and Community Services, Russ Tanner says “we’ve exhausted every opportunity to try and find an alternative way to deliver the event for the community. However, under the recommendation of our AHS inspector and through discussion with Town Council we have decided not to host the parade once again this year. While this is unfortunately the case for many other communities navigating COVID-19 restrictions at this time, Coaldale will be able to offer a number of other festive activities for the community to enjoy this winter in lieu of the parade.”

- Advertisement -   Article continues below ad

On that note, Coaldale’s Winter Walk-in-the-Park event will return for its 3rd year at the Kin Picnic Shelter Park.

Opening night is Nov. 20 and it’ll run until Dec. 29 excluding Christmas Day.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNew Nikka Yuko “Bunka Centre” set to open in late November
Tina Karst

A Lethbridge College alumnus, Tina moved back to the community two years after convocation, in September 2007, to become a member of the CJOC News Team. She started as a weekend reporter/anchor and now serves as Associate News Director. When Tina’s not tracking down local news, she’s either busy at home with Jordan and their two kids or creating custom macrame pieces for a growing list of clients.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

Christmas Night of Lights Parade cancelled in Coaldale for second straight year

Tina Karst -
COALDALE, AB - COVID-19 has once again forced the cancellation of a popular Christmas event in Coaldale. The Country Christmas Night of Lights Parade was...

New Nikka Yuko “Bunka Centre” set to open in late November

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Just a few more weeks until the newest addition to the Nikka Yuko Japanese Garden is open to the public. The Bunka...

South Lethbridge manslaughter case will not go to trial

Sam Borsato -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - A Lethbridge man's manslaughter charge has been stayed, with the Crown saying there would be very little likelihood of conviction. Jason Crane...

More ticket packages available for Tim Hortons Brier in Lethbridge

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Even more ticket packages are coming online this week for the Tim Horton's Brier being hosted right here in Lethbridge in...

Be aware of online buy-and-sell frauds, say Alberta RCMP

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - There is a buy-and-sell payment scam ongoing across the province and police are hoping more people don't fall victim to it. The...
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win