COALDALE, AB – A 40 year old man has been reported missing from Coaldale.

Christopher Moline was last seen at 9:30 Tuesday morning when he left his home.

Police and his family are concerned for his well-being.

He was last seen wearing a brown jacket, black pants, brown shoes and glasses with blue frames.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Christopher Moline, you’re asked to contact the Coaldale RCMP or CrimeStoppers.