ENMAX Centre, Lethbridge Hurricanes apologizing for operational issues

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Some operational issues at the ENMAX Centre last weekend turned into a headache for fans and staff at a recent Lethbridge Hurricanes game.

Last Saturday, the arena was experiencing ticket scanning problems, wait times to get into the building and the lounge, and payment issues at the Hurricanes merchandise store.

It appears the main problem was with the wireless internet inside the arena.

Both the ENMAX Centre and the hockey club are apologizing for the frustration that people experienced last weekend.

In a statement, Hurricanes Business Manager, Terry Huisman says they owe their fans and the new operator of the Canadian Western Bank Lounge upstairs an apology. “Fans who experienced long wait times for their food at the Canadian Western Bank Lounge should know it was not the fault of the new operator. Their front of house staff did what they were trained to do, unfortunately the kitchen was not receiving the orders because the Wi-Fi wasn’t working.”

They stress all these delays and issues had nothing at all to do with checking for COVID vaccination records, it was all about the in-house WI-FI.

Both organizations are hoping these recent challenges won’t deter people from attending future events at the ENMAX Centre.

New Health & Safety Initiatives at ENMAX Centre

If you are attending an event at the ENMAX Centre, there are now extra health and safety precautions to provide a safe space for community members to enjoy live entertainment.

These include: