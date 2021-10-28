Thursday, October 28, 2021
ENMAX Centre, Lethbridge Hurricanes apologizing for operational issues

By Patrick Siedlecki
ENMAX Centre. Photo Credit to MyLethbridgeNow.com (Tina Karst)
LETHBRIDGE, AB – Some operational issues at the ENMAX Centre last weekend turned into a headache for fans and staff at a recent Lethbridge Hurricanes game.

Last Saturday, the arena was experiencing ticket scanning problems, wait times to get into the building and the lounge, and payment issues at the Hurricanes merchandise store.

It appears the main problem was with the wireless internet inside the arena.

Both the ENMAX Centre and the hockey club are apologizing for the frustration that people experienced last weekend.

In a statement, Hurricanes Business Manager, Terry Huisman says they owe their fans and the new operator of the Canadian Western Bank Lounge upstairs an apology. “Fans who experienced long wait times for their food at the Canadian Western Bank Lounge should know it was not the fault of the new operator. Their front of house staff did what they were trained to do, unfortunately the kitchen was not receiving the orders because the Wi-Fi wasn’t working.”

They stress all these delays and issues had nothing at all to do with checking for COVID vaccination records, it was all about the in-house WI-FI.

Both organizations are hoping these recent challenges won’t deter people from attending future events at the ENMAX Centre.

New Health & Safety Initiatives at ENMAX Centre

If you are attending an event at the ENMAX Centre, there are now extra health and safety precautions to provide a safe space for community members to enjoy live entertainment.

These include:

  • a change to the ENMAX Centre’s air filtration system to COVID-safe recommended
    filters
  • 80 hand sanitation stations around the facility, plastic barrier shields at concessions, increased enforcement of mask wearing, pre-vaccination cleaning protocols remain in place
  • Additionally, beginning October 29th, self-scanners will be available for use by fans. QR
    codes for proof of vaccination will also be accepted beginning this weekend, along with all other current forms of vaccination records.
Patrick Siedlecki

Pat has been a mainstay in the CJOC News department from the time the station launched in 2007. He’s been in the position of News Director since then and has been anchoring daily news casts as well as reporting and working behind the scenes.

Community is important to him and keeping CJOC listeners and readers informed about what’s happening across southern Alberta and beyond.

Pat has been in radio broadcasting for the past 24 years, starting in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island in 1997 and then moving up island to Nanaimo for another few years before heading to Lethbridge in 2007.

Pat grew up in the small Saskatchewan farming town of Foam Lake. After high school, he went to Western Academy Broadcasting College (WABC) in Saskatoon prior to moving to the island.

Pat also spent several years broadcasting hockey in the BCHL as well as seven years as the radio voice of the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the WHL.

Pat has been working at Cornerstone Funeral Home in Lethbridge as a Certified Life Celebrant and Funeral Assistant since 2016.

News and sports have always been Pat’s passion from the time he was a teenager and he’s always been grateful to have had the opportunity to make that part of what’s been a fun and long radio career!

