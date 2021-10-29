Friday, October 29, 2021
Report says provincial police force in Alberta “realistic, cost-effective”

By Sam Borsato
Photo credit to Pixabay
EDMONTON, AB – Alberta could one day, very well have its own police force.

Premier Jason Kenney says an independent report released Friday morning “makes a compelling case” for creating a new provincial police service. In a statement, Kenney says a much stronger model of community policing, with closer integration of social services and the involvement of Indigenous people in governance, holds “real potential for improving policing in Alberta.”

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Canada was tasked last October with studying the operational needs and transition costs of replacing the RCMP in this province.

The report finds that it is, “realistic, cost-effective and worth serious further consideration.”

Provincial Justice Minister, Kaycee Madu says PwC Canada has developed a policing model tha tcould address long-standing concerns about response times in rural areas and put more boots on the ground.

The provincial government is planning to begin extensive stakeholder consultations late next month and a public survey will also be released in early 2022.

Alberta ‘s New Democrat Opposition, however isn’t in line with having a provincial police force. NDP Justice Critic, Irfan Sabir said Friday if his party is elected during the next provincial vote in 2023, they will not pursue this.

You can read the full report here: Alberta Police Force Report

