Woman wanted by Cardston RCMP accused of “several violent offences”

CARDSTON, AB – Cardston RCMP are asking for help in locating a woman who they say is wanted for several violent offences.

45 year old Kara-Lyn Grose was charged in February 2020 with four counts of assault, three counts of assault with a weapon, uttering a death threat and administering a noxious thing.

Mounties say the charges stem from alleged incidents between 2012 and 2015 in the Cardston area.

They say Grose may also be known as Kara-Lyn Stephan.

Attempts to locate her have been unsuccessful and RCMP say her current whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or CrimeStoppers.