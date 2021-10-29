Woman wanted by Cardston RCMP accused of “several violent offences”

CARDSTON, AB – Cardston RCMP are asking for help in locating a woman who they say is wanted for several violent offences.
45 year old Kara-Lyn Grose was charged in February 2020 with four counts of assault, three counts of assault with a weapon, uttering a death threat and administering a noxious thing.
Mounties say the charges stem from alleged incidents between 2012 and 2015 in the Cardston area.
They say Grose may also be known as Kara-Lyn Stephan.
Attempts to locate her have been unsuccessful and RCMP say her current whereabouts are unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or CrimeStoppers.