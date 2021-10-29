Friday, October 29, 2021
News Alert Sign Up!
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
HomeNews
FeaturedNews

Woman wanted by Cardston RCMP accused of “several violent offences”

By Tina Karst
0
0
Wanted poster courtesy of Cardston RCMP.
- Advertisement -

CARDSTON, AB – Cardston RCMP are asking for help in locating a woman who they say is wanted for several violent offences.

45 year old Kara-Lyn Grose was charged in February 2020 with four counts of assault, three counts of assault with a weapon, uttering a death threat and administering a noxious thing.

Mounties say the charges stem from alleged incidents between 2012 and 2015 in the Cardston area.

They say Grose may also be known as Kara-Lyn Stephan.

- Advertisement -   Article continues below ad

Attempts to locate her have been unsuccessful and RCMP say her current whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or CrimeStoppers.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleLethbridge no longer linked to the first “trick or treat” in print
Tina Karst

A Lethbridge College alumnus, Tina moved back to the community two years after convocation, in September 2007, to become a member of the CJOC News Team. She started as a weekend reporter/anchor and now serves as Associate News Director. When Tina’s not tracking down local news, she’s either busy at home with Jordan and their two kids or creating custom macrame pieces for a growing list of clients.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

Woman wanted by Cardston RCMP accused of “several violent offences”

Tina Karst -
CARDSTON, AB - Cardston RCMP are asking for help in locating a woman who they say is wanted for several violent offences. 45 year old...

Lethbridge no longer linked to the first “trick or treat” in print

Tina Karst -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - It would seem Lethbridge no longer has a claim to fame for the phrase "trick-or-treat." Back in 2012, several researchers cited the...

Report says provincial police force in Alberta “realistic, cost-effective”

Sam Borsato -
EDMONTON, AB - Alberta could one day, very well have its own police force. Premier Jason Kenney says an independent report released Friday morning "makes...

Snowfall warning issued for SW Alberta

Tina Karst -
The southwest corner of the province is under a snowfall WARNING heading into the weekend. According to Environment Canada, heavy snow is expected Friday and...

Lethbridge pair charged with child endangerment after drug-related search warrant

Tina Karst -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Two Lethbridge residents are facing drug and child endangerment charges stemming from a north side search warrant this week. Lethbridge Police say...
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win