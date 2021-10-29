Tory Campbell elected as new Reeve of Lethbridge County

LETHBRIDGE, AB – For the first time in years, there’s a new top boss at Lethbridge County.

At its organizational meeting this week, the newly-sworn-in County Council elected Tory Campbell as the new Reeve. He takes over the chair from Lorne Hickey had been elected to that post for the last several years.

Campbell represents Division Two and has been on Council since 2017.

He says this is an exciting time for the County, referring to some new faces at the Council table, who Campbell feels, bring many different skills to the job. “As well as members who have served for several years and have valuable experiences. Combined, this will be a great benefit to the County.”

Campbell says while there are challenges ahead, there are also many opportunities for Lethbridge County.

The remaining Council includes:

Lorne Hickey, Division 1

Mark Sayers, Division 3

John Kuerbis, Division 4

Morris Zeinstra, Division 7

Division 5 remains vacant, and a By-election will be held on December 13.