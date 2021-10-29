Friday, October 29, 2021
Tory Campbell elected as new Reeve of Lethbridge County

By Patrick Siedlecki
New Reeve, Tory Campbell signs the Oath of Office at Lethbridge County's organizational meeting October 28, 2021. Photo credit to Lethbridge County.
LETHBRIDGE, AB – For the first time in years, there’s a new top boss at Lethbridge County.

At its organizational meeting this week, the newly-sworn-in County Council elected Tory Campbell as the new Reeve. He takes over the chair from Lorne Hickey had been elected to that post for the last several years.

Campbell represents Division Two and has been on Council since 2017.

He says this is an exciting time for the County, referring to some new faces at the Council table, who Campbell feels, bring many different skills to the job. “As well as members who have served for several years and have valuable experiences. Combined, this will be a great benefit to the County.”

Campbell says while there are challenges ahead, there are also many opportunities for Lethbridge County.

The remaining Council includes:

  • Lorne Hickey, Division 1
  • Mark Sayers, Division 3
  • John Kuerbis, Division 4
  • Morris Zeinstra, Division 7

Division 5 remains vacant, and a By-election will be held on December 13.

Patrick Siedlecki

Pat has been a mainstay in the CJOC News department from the time the station launched in 2007. He’s been in the position of News Director since then and has been anchoring daily news casts as well as reporting and working behind the scenes.

Community is important to him and keeping CJOC listeners and readers informed about what’s happening across southern Alberta and beyond.

Pat has been in radio broadcasting for the past 24 years, starting in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island in 1997 and then moving up island to Nanaimo for another few years before heading to Lethbridge in 2007.

Pat grew up in the small Saskatchewan farming town of Foam Lake. After high school, he went to Western Academy Broadcasting College (WABC) in Saskatoon prior to moving to the island.

Pat also spent several years broadcasting hockey in the BCHL as well as seven years as the radio voice of the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the WHL.

Pat has been working at Cornerstone Funeral Home in Lethbridge as a Certified Life Celebrant and Funeral Assistant since 2016.

News and sports have always been Pat’s passion from the time he was a teenager and he’s always been grateful to have had the opportunity to make that part of what’s been a fun and long radio career!

