Thursday, November 4, 2021
News Alert Sign Up!
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
HomeNews
FeaturedNews

COVID-19: 80% of eligible Albertans now fully-vaccinated

By Tina Karst
0
0
Photo credit to Pixabay
- Advertisement -

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Another milestone when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine uptake in Alberta.

The province says 80% of eligible Albertans, that’s more than 3.2 million people.are now fully-vaccinated with two doses.

More than 87% of eligible Albertans are partially vaccinated with one dose.

A bit better than the provincial average here in Lethbridge, with 82.9% percent of residents 12 years of age and older fully-vaccinated as of October 28th.

As a reminder, since October 25th anyone going into a business, venue and service participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program (vaccine passport) will need to provide government-issued proof of having received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days earlier.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNew Lethbridge City Council appoints acting & deputy mayor positions
Next articleMan dies after pick-up hits semi truck in MD of Taber
Tina Karst

A Lethbridge College alumnus, Tina moved back to the community two years after convocation, in September 2007, to become a member of the CJOC News Team. She started as a weekend reporter/anchor and now serves as Associate News Director. When Tina’s not tracking down local news, she’s either busy at home with Jordan and their two kids or creating custom macrame pieces for a growing list of clients.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

Wastewater testing for COVID-19 well underway across Alberta

Tina Karst -
EDMONTON, AB - Wastewater is the focus of coronavirus testing all around the province. Alberta's UCP government announced early in September that it would be...

Canadian Chamber pushing Ottawa to drop testing for vaccinated international travellers

Patrick Siedlecki -
OTTAWA, ON - The federal government is under increasing pressure to scrap a requirement for travellers coming into Canada to provide a negative PCR...

Pair arrested after drug search warrant at Lethbridge Superlodge hotel

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Two people have been put into handcuffs after an incident at a local hotel early Thursday morning (Nov. 4). The Lethbridge Police...

Eligibility for third dose COVID-19 “boosters” expanding in Alberta as of Monday

Tina Karst -
EDMONTON, AB - More Albertans will soon be able to book a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The province announced Wednesday that anyone 70 and...

Drugs, weapons charges laid after traffic stop in south Lethbridge

Tina Karst -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - A traffic stop on the south side Wednesday has resulted in charges against two people. Lethbridge Police say they pulled over a...
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win