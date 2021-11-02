COVID-19: 80% of eligible Albertans now fully-vaccinated

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Another milestone when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine uptake in Alberta.

The province says 80% of eligible Albertans, that’s more than 3.2 million people.are now fully-vaccinated with two doses.

More than 87% of eligible Albertans are partially vaccinated with one dose.

A bit better than the provincial average here in Lethbridge, with 82.9% percent of residents 12 years of age and older fully-vaccinated as of October 28th.

As a reminder, since October 25th anyone going into a business, venue and service participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program (vaccine passport) will need to provide government-issued proof of having received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days earlier.